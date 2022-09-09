Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

DeWarren Harris, a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local...
DeWarren Harris, a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.

A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent.

Harris was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.

His attorney says Harris is also due another $21 million in interest, which has been accruing since initial legal action was taken in 2016.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building.
Car crashes into BioLife building
Hockey puck
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide
Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building.
Car crashes into BioLife building
FILE - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!
United Way to hold 8th annual human foosball tournament tomorrow