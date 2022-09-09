Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato floating trail project on hold; public invited to weigh in on its future

Floating trail at Rasmussen Woods in Mankato, MInn.
Floating trail at Rasmussen Woods in Mankato, MInn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is seeking feedback on the future of Rasmussen Woods’ floating trail.

For 30 years, the boardwalk has allowed people to walk through wet and muddy terrain.

The City is looking to upgrade it with repairs or by replacing it with a new, pier-supported bridge.

A new bridge could be installed as early as next year, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

And now, all plans are on hold following an unsuccessful grant application.

“Now, we need to look at considering programming in our Community Investment Plan probably for the future-- five to six years down the road,” said Edell Fiedler, Communications and Engagement Director at the City of Mankato. “The floating bridge is still usable. Our staff is still going to maintain it.”

The City invites the public to provide feedback on the trail’s future to determine if it should be repaired or replaced.

”Based on the feedback used, I’ll put together a report. That will be shared with the [City] Council to review and determine how we should best move forward,” Fiedler added.

The City says it will look into more options to secure funding.

People can provide feedback by mail or in-person at 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001, by calling (507) 387-8600 or by submitting comments online.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

FILE - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!
United Way to hold 8th annual human foosball tournament tomorrow
9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington
9/11 traveling exhibit features Minnesota stories and impact
9/11 traveling exhibit features Minnesota stories and impact