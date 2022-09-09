Mankato floating trail project on hold; public invited to weigh in on its future

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is seeking feedback on the future of Rasmussen Woods’ floating trail.

For 30 years, the boardwalk has allowed people to walk through wet and muddy terrain.

The City is looking to upgrade it with repairs or by replacing it with a new, pier-supported bridge.

A new bridge could be installed as early as next year, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

And now, all plans are on hold following an unsuccessful grant application.

“Now, we need to look at considering programming in our Community Investment Plan probably for the future-- five to six years down the road,” said Edell Fiedler, Communications and Engagement Director at the City of Mankato. “The floating bridge is still usable. Our staff is still going to maintain it.”

The City invites the public to provide feedback on the trail’s future to determine if it should be repaired or replaced.

”Based on the feedback used, I’ll put together a report. That will be shared with the [City] Council to review and determine how we should best move forward,” Fiedler added.

The City says it will look into more options to secure funding.

People can provide feedback by mail or in-person at 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001, by calling (507) 387-8600 or by submitting comments online.

