Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Pridefest dedicated to Old Town Association

This weekend's Mankato Pridefest is dedicated to the Old Town Association.
This weekend's Mankato Pridefest is dedicated to the Old Town Association.(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Pridefest starts this weekend, and this year’s festival is dedicated to the Old Town Association.

Every year, Pridefest honors a person or organization that offers support and open-arms for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

South Central Minnesota Pride named the Old Town Association as this year’s honoree. This year, Old Town teamed up with S.C.M.P. and painted a “progress” flag in front of the Wooden Spoon to give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Old Town Association members say that business boosts during Pridefest weekend.

It’s my favorite day to work in the shop. The energy is amazing. Old Town has always welcomed pride. What we strive for as a business community is to be welcoming and have a safe space,” said Casey Neitzel, owner of Mom & Pop’s and treasurer of the Old Town Association.

Saturday’s festival starts at noon on Riverfront Dr. in Old Town.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Floating trail at Rasmussen Woods in Mankato, MInn.
Mankato floating trail project on hold; public invited to weigh in on its future
DeWarren Harris, a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local...
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building.
Car crashes into BioLife building
Hockey puck
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide