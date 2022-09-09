Mankato Pridefest dedicated to Old Town Association

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Pridefest starts this weekend, and this year’s festival is dedicated to the Old Town Association.

Every year, Pridefest honors a person or organization that offers support and open-arms for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

South Central Minnesota Pride named the Old Town Association as this year’s honoree. This year, Old Town teamed up with S.C.M.P. and painted a “progress” flag in front of the Wooden Spoon to give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Old Town Association members say that business boosts during Pridefest weekend.

It’s my favorite day to work in the shop. The energy is amazing. Old Town has always welcomed pride. What we strive for as a business community is to be welcoming and have a safe space,” said Casey Neitzel, owner of Mom & Pop’s and treasurer of the Old Town Association.

Saturday’s festival starts at noon on Riverfront Dr. in Old Town.

