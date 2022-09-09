Your Photos
Mankato Scheels hosting MSU Maverick season kickoff

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU Mavericks football season has begun and department store, Scheels, wants the community to help in celebrating the season.

Today, Mankato Scheels will be hosting a pep rally to celebrate the beginning of the Mav’s season.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Mankato Scheels parking lot.

Making a special appearance at the pep rally will be football coach Todd Hoffner, the team’s mascot Stomper as well as the MSU Cheer Team.

The first 250 families to attend the pep rally will be able to walk away with a free yard sign.

Attendees will also have the chance to enter to win a 250 dollar Maverick gear shopping spree at Scheels.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

