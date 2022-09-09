Minnesota Education commissioner visits St. Peter High School

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller met with students, educators, and staff members at St. Peter High School Thursday morning.

Mueller visited classes and spoke with students, teachers and school officials about the current need for more educators.

In southern Minnesota, the education department has been struggling not only to find teachers, but substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and even bus drivers.

“I think oftentimes when we think of education, we think it’s a classroom, and we also need to consider all of the other supports that happen for our school bus drivers, our nutrition services, our student support personnel, our administrative staff,” Mueller said. “Every single part of our education system and every job that works in education is incredibly important.”

Mueller is visiting various high schools across Minnesota. She says the hope is to inspire the future generation of educators.

“We also need to be able to build pipelines in our high schools and in our universities that really help to bridge that gap between this is where you can start in high school and start to learn about education and think about that going into college,” Mueller added.

Mueller says recruiting and retaining educators are important topics for the new school year, as well as mental health and academic growth.

