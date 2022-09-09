Your Photos
Minnesota State celebrates inauguration of President Edward Inch

An inauguration ceremony will take place at Bresnan Arena at 3 p.m. Friday.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since Tuesday, Minnesota State University, Mankato has been celebrating inauguration week with President Edward Inch.

Thursday’s celebration featured a scholarly walk across campus.

The public was invited to take their own self-guided tours through buildings, classrooms, and outdoor landmarks.

Joined by friends and colleagues, Inch, who is now the 13th president of the university, participated in the walk.

Inch says that this week is not only about his inauguration, but it’s about celebrating the success of students, staff, and the community at MSU.

”But we also want to showcase that we’re part of something bigger than just our footprint. And that kind of engagement, I think, is going to be the future of how we build and maintain enrollment, and how we attract students from across the state who want to learn in an environment like this. This place is truly special,” Inch said.

Inch has served as MSU’s president since July 1, 2021.

