Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s soccer team found its way back into the win column over the weekend with a win over the nation’s top team — Grand Valley State.

“There was a half second there where I kind of froze and just the relief,” senior forward Jenny Vetter said.

Vetter’s heroics in the late minutes of the match not only gave the Mavericks their second win on the season, but the All-American also eclipsed history and now owns the Minnesota State records for game-winning goals and points.

Scoring her 1st goal of the season, and 46th of her career, senior Jenny Vetter surpasses Korey Kronforst for MSU's All-Time Game Winning Goals Scored Record with her 20th game winning goal.

“She stays engaged in the moment and finds a way to come up big in those critical moments,” Head Coach Brian Bahl said. “Very excited for her, she’s a great example of what we want everybody in our program to be about.”

It was just the bounce back the purple and gold needed after suffering a 1-0 loss the week prior to unranked Central Oklahoma.

Defensively, the group tidied things up against a dangerous Grand Valley State team.

“We played so well as a defensive unit. Our pressure overall was great,” senior defender Olivia Thoen said.

#NSICSoc Release No. 2#NSICPOW

O: #4 Jenny Vetter - Minnesota State

D: #22 Eli Olsen - UMary

GK: #0 Mackenzie Rath - Minnesota State



Full Release at: https://t.co/0Xkb1jzgQU pic.twitter.com/q3y49KHU52 — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) September 6, 2022

Minnesota State loves to press opposing teams into ill-advised passes, and the game-winner against the Lakers is a perfect example of why the Mavericks continue to put the pedal to the metal for 90 minutes each game.

“That’s the style of play we like to play is high intensity, so being able to last 90 minutes, if not more if we need to, with high intensity is extremely important in the final five to six minutes of the game,” senior attacking midfielder Brynn Desens said.

Coming up on Friday, the Mavericks will need to stay even keel when Wayne State visits Mankato for MSU’s home opener.

