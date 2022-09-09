Your Photos
MSU Mankato celebrates Inauguration of 13th President, Dr. Edward Inch

Minnesota State University, Mankato celebrated the inauguration of the university’s 13th President, Dr. Edward Inch.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Throughout the week, MSU celebrated with a series of events celebrating the campus community, students and staff.

Early this afternoon an Inauguration ceremony was held at the Bresnan arena.

Dr. Inch was named president on March, 2021, and assumed duties on July 1 of last year.

