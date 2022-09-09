Pick of the Litter: Sinbad

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Sinbad.

He’s an adult mixed-breed that came to the shelter in June.

He’s now BENCHS’ longest resident.

Sinbad is a playful, energetic pup who has a special love for swimming and tennis balls.

BENCHS says his most suitable forever home would be on a farm or somewhere with lots of space for him to run around.

Anyone interested in adopting Salem is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

