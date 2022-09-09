Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Pick of the Litter: Sinbad

Sinbad, an adoptable dog at BENCHS
Sinbad, an adoptable dog at BENCHS(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Sinbad.

He’s an adult mixed-breed that came to the shelter in June.

He’s now BENCHS’ longest resident.

Sinbad is a playful, energetic pup who has a special love for swimming and tennis balls.

BENCHS says his most suitable forever home would be on a farm or somewhere with lots of space for him to run around.

Anyone interested in adopting Salem is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Salem, an adoptable cat at BENCHS
Pick of the Litter: Salem
Running for Rescues 5k held its fifth annual run and walk for local rescue shelters, adding two...
Running for Rescues adds more local animal shelters for fundraiser
Pick of the litter: Buster
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue
Paralyzed kitten looking for a forever home