Showers ending, a pleasant weekend ahead

The upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice after all! Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will continue through tonight, with gradual clearing and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. Next week will be mostly dry and warmer, with scattered rain chances increasing toward the end of the week.

The rest of today will be cloudy and much colder with scattered showers. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 60s through the rest of the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will continue tonight with the potential for one to two tenths of an inch of rain. Severe weather is not going to be an issue today or tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will start with clouds and a few lingering showers, but the sky will gradually clear from west to east by early afternoon. After clouds exit on Saturday, we will remain partly cloudy through the remainder of the wekeend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will drop into the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Next week will be dry and warmer with plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. A couple of quick moving systems could bring scattered showers and/or thunderstorms late next week into the following weekend.

