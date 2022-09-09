United Way to hold 8th annual human foosball tournament tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!

Greater Mankato Area United Way will be holding its 8th annual Human Foosball Tournament & Block Party at noon until 5p.m. on the 500 block of S. Front St.

Front Street will be closed between Warren and Cherry to create space for four life-sized foosball courts.

More than 25 teams will be participating in the tournament,

The event, which will also provide free music by Radio Mankato, is free to attend.

