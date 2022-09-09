Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

United Way to hold 8th annual human foosball tournament tomorrow

FILE - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!
FILE - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!(KEYC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!

Greater Mankato Area United Way will be holding its 8th annual Human Foosball Tournament & Block Party at noon until 5p.m. on the 500 block of S. Front St.

Front Street will be closed between Warren and Cherry to create space for four life-sized foosball courts.

More than 25 teams will be participating in the tournament,

The event, which will also provide free music by Radio Mankato, is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Today, Mankato Scheels will be hosting a pep rally to celebrate the beginning of the Mav’s...
Mankato Scheels hosting MSU Maverick season kickoff
Scattered showers and fall-like temperatures are on the way!
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 9-9-22 - clipped version
Today, Mankato Scheels will be hosting a pep rally to celebrate the beginning of the Mav’s...
Mankato Scheels hosting MSU Maverick season kickoff
The Nicollet volleyball squad took care of business at home against Mankato Loyola.
Nicollet sweeps Loyola in conference clash