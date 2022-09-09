Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato West defeats East 5-2 in cross-town match up

By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ tennis team hosted its cross-town rival Mankato West in a Big 9 conference match up on Thursday.

The Cougars saw another strong performance from seventh-grader Sam Williams in No. 1 singles where she defeated junior Payton Douglas 6-2 and 6-4. Although, in the end, the Scarlets picked up the win by a 5-2 final.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

The Nicollet volleyball squad took care of business at home against Mankato Loyola.
Nicollet sweeps Loyola in conference clash
The Mankato West girls' swim and dive team saw a strong performance from junior Olivia Leonard...
Leonard shines for Scarlets in big win over cross-town rival Cougars
HIGHLIGHTS: Nicollet vs. Mankato Loyola
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West