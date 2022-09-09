Mankato West defeats East 5-2 in cross-town match up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ tennis team hosted its cross-town rival Mankato West in a Big 9 conference match up on Thursday.

The Cougars saw another strong performance from seventh-grader Sam Williams in No. 1 singles where she defeated junior Payton Douglas 6-2 and 6-4. Although, in the end, the Scarlets picked up the win by a 5-2 final.

