Groundbreaking held for second Scooter’s Coffee shop

The new coffee shop will be located on Madison Ave, where the former Long John Silver’s was based.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the second location of Scooter’s Coffee.

The new coffee shop will be located on Madison Ave, where the former Long John Silver’s was based.

The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the first location is located at Hwy 22 and Hoffman Road.

”It is very exciting bringing a second location here,” said Chris Plasek, Scooter’s Coffee owner. “The first one has been very well received. We really appreciate how the community has come out to support us, and we’re looking forward to bringing in the second location,”

Scooters Coffee has more than 300 location in 21 states.

