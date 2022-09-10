Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato mile-walk recognizes Alzheimer’s disease in the area

Mankato’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 10, 2022, marks the day for Mankato’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk raises awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Saturday’s family-friendly event featured a mile walk around Good Counsel Hill, food and drinks from Dunkin’ Donuts, a silent auction, and tents with information about Alzheimer’s.

Attendees were encouraged to hold flowers that represented their personal experience with the disease.

Over 100 volunteers helped organize Saturday’s event- the most volunteers ever had.

The national walk has been around for over two decades, but local organizers say that Mankato has been walking *longer than that.

“The walk started in the Mankato, North Mankato area before it was affiliated with the Alzheimer’s Association. We had a dedicated group that started way back in the day. Then, when the Alzheimer’s Association began having the formal walks, then that’s what this became,” chair of the Mankato Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kristen Abbott-Anderson said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s.

All funds raised go toward the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
Floating trail at Rasmussen Woods in Mankato, MInn.
Mankato floating trail project on hold; public invited to weigh in on its future
FILE - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!
United Way to hold 8th annual human foosball tournament tomorrow
The new coffee shop will be located on Madison Ave, where the former Long John Silver’s was...
Groundbreaking held for second Scooter’s Coffee shop