MSU football set to take on UMD

MSU takes the field at home for the first time this season.
By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State made a statement in week one with a thrilling 37-34 victory over nationally ranked Bemidji State.

The schedule doesn’t ease up at all after taking on the Beavers as the Mavericks gear up for a battle with Minnesota Duluth in the first home game of the year.

“We’re super excited man, this is our first game home back at the Blake. Coach Hoffner always talks about defending the Blake, and that’s one thing we’ve got to do.”

Duluth also managed to win in its season opener, the Bulldogs topped Southwest Minnesota State 31-21.

As for some of the keys to the MSU, UMD match-up, the Mavericks will continue to lean on experience.

Senior wideout Jalen Sample recorded two touchdowns in the team’s season opener including the game winner.

The playmaker also hauled in a key fourth and long catch late in the game to lead the receiving corps with 92 yards.

“As far as me, I’m just looking to catch the ball when its thrown to me. All my wide receivers, they’re all great playmakers. I’m confident with whoever the quarterback throws the ball too, we’ll make the catch.”

Minnesota State passed for 235 yards in the team’s first game of the season, which is just what the Mavericks needed after the run game struggled to find space, averaging under three yards per carry.

MSU squares off against Duluth Saturday at six. It’s one of three evening kick-offs for the Mavs to start the season.

“It really gives the team a chance to lock-in. You’ve got all day to kind of focus on it. You know you’re the night game so you’ve got to go out there, put on a show. I think that gives everybody a little extra juice.”

