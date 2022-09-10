Your Photos
Police: Man offers mother cash for daughter in attempted kidnapping

Chicago police say they are looking for a man who offered a mother cash for her daughter in an attempted kidnapping. (Source: Chicago Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CNN) - Chicago police say they are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.

Authorities say a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl Friday morning.

The girl and her mother were walking on a sidewalk when they said the man had approached them.

The man allegedly offered the mother cash for her daughter. Police said he tried to pull the girl toward him when she refused.

The mother and daughter were able to escape, but police are now looking for the man.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a white man, between the ages of 20 and 25, with bright red hair and a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and a black hat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

