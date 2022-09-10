PrideFest returns to Mankato bigger, louder, and prouder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride aims to promote visibility and pride the LGBTQ+ community, and this year’s PrideFest succeeded in that mission.

Many attendees and volunteers agreed that this year’s parade and festival was the biggest in the past few years.

“I’ve never been to this before. This is way more people than I expected,” first-year attendee Joshua Prostrollo said.

“It’s definitely getting much larger and they’re just feeling more free,” third-year volunteer Nancy Solbert said.

“Just seeing this many people makes me feel like there’s a lot more people in everyday life that support it. And it makes me feel like I can be a lot more of myself,” second-year attendee since coming out as transgender Abbie Kznia said.

“I can only see this getting bigger and louder and prouder,” fifth-year volunteer Cat Booker said.

The festival featured drag performers, live music, under 80 informational booths and food and shopping vendors.

Volunteers say that it’s important to keep advocating for human rights and equality for others through these events.

“I think it’s the most important thing we can do right now: assist others and do what we can. Volunteering is just one of the ways we can do that,” Booker said.

“Inclusivity is one of the best feelings- just being able to walk around and not feel like I’m being watched or something like that,” Kznia said.

“And that is our main purpose. To make sure that everybody is safe and able to identify how they want to identify,” Solbert said.

“It’s really fun to just be myself and not feel weird about it,” Kznia said.

