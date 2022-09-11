Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O’Connell’s 1st win

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory over the Packers.

That gave new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a win in his first game.

Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers found his first game without Davante Adams to be a struggle.

The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second straight season. Rodgers had two turnovers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

.
Body suspected to be missing person found
Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing...
BREAKING: Body suspected to be missing person found
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota have launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
A crowd of people sit around American flags in Veterans Park in Sleepy Eye, Minn.
Sleepy Eye dedicates Huey helicopter memorial on September 11
FILE - Thousands of nurses in Minnesota have launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay