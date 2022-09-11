Your Photos
Minnesota State takes care business against UMD in home opener

By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The (2-0) Minnesota State football team impressed on all fronts in back-to-back weeks to open up the 2022-23 season.

Last week, the Mavericks upset the at-the-time nationally ranked Bemidji State Beavers 37-34 on the road. The following Saturday, MSU replicated that promising performance with a 17-10 win under the lights at Blakeslee Stadium against the now 0-2 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

Minnesota State got on the board first in the opening quarter when senior Trey Vaval returned a punt 85-yards for the touchdown. Later, recently named starter, sophomore quarterback Mitch Randall ran 21 yards to the house for the only other MSU touchdown of the game.

Vaval paced the MSU special teams with 132 punt-return yards, Randall led the rushing attack with 66 yard,s including the second-quarter touchdown, while passing for 112 yards. Mavericks’ senior receiver Jalen Sample caught five passes for 55 yards.

Next up, Minnesota State goes back on the road for a meeting with the Northern State Wolves. Kick off is slated for 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

