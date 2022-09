MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The No. 11 Minnesota State women’s soccer team played host to Augustana Sunday.

MSU wins by a final of 4-2.

Jenny Vetter and Allie Williams each scored twice for the Mavericks in the victory.

Mavs are now 4-1-0 on the season and unbeaten in conference play.

The team returns to action on Friday against Bemidji State.

