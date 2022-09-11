Sunshine continues, showers possible late week

The showers we saw earlier have moved out to our east, leaving us with mostly clear skies for this evening and the rest of the weekend.

Tonight, we can expect a low of 48 degrees along with mostly clear skies. Winds are from the East around 5mph.

Tomorrow, a high of 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies are in store for us, with mostly calm winds.

We have a few more days to enjoy the sunshine, and temperatures will warm back up to the 80s by late this week. Along with these rising temperatures, we can also expect increasing rain chances as we approach next weekend. There will be more details on these rain chances as we get closer!

