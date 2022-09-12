Your Photos
Bend of the River Festival hits Mankato this weekend

The event will feature headliner and CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen, New Female Artist nominee, Priscilla Block, Jason Nix and IV Play.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Bend of the River Festival is going on in the Mankato area this weekend.

The Bend of the River Festival is an all day festival held at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday.

There will be a cornhole tournament, food and live music, featuring headliner and CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen; also performing is New Female Artist nominee, Priscilla Block, Jason Nix, IV Play.

Proceeds from the festival will help raise money for local athletics & activities programs.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

