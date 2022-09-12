MCHS hosting webinar to address adolescents mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Seeing an increase in cases of depression and anxiety in youth, caused by the pandemic, the Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free webinar, open to everyone.

The webinar is called Empowering Families: Strengthening Youth Mental Health.

As the name suggests, the webinar will look closely at the issue of mental health issues in adolescents.

The webinar will be presented by the Mayo Health System on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

It will offer a combination of life skills that when practiced by parents and their children can have a therapeutic impact on youth mental health.

Families can register for the webinar on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

