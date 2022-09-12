North Mankato Oktoberfest coming this weekend

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s very own version of Oktoberfest is just around the corner.

Bier on Belgrade located on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato starts this Saturday from 2-10 p.m. will have a whole assortment of entertainment.

Attendees can enjoy keg bowling, life-size beer pong and live music as well as beer samplings from local and world renown brewery’s.

The event is free but you must be 21 or older to attend.

