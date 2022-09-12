Your Photos
Police searching for missing 20-year old Makhi Nave

Nave is a bi-racial man, who is six-foot and two-and-a-half inches tall, weighing at 150 pounds.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks the public for assistance in looking for a missing 20-year-old man.

20-year-old Makhi William Nave was last seen on the 600 block of Agency Road in Mankato.

He was last seen at midnight on Saturday, Sep. 10.

Nave is a bi-racial man, who is six-foot and two-and-a-half inches tall, weighing at 150 pounds.

Nave was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatshirt, jeans, and white air-forces.

Anyone with information about Nave or his whereabouts is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

