Tropical Storm Kay remnants to bring cloudy skies, rain chances to the area

This week will start off quiet with sunshine and pleasant conditions before remnants of Tropical Storm Kay bring in cloudy skies along with on and off rain chances and minor humidity to the area by the middle to end of this week.

Today will start off quiet and cool with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon will remain mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the mid-70s with light winds mixed in and comfortable dew points in the mid to upper-40s and low-50s. Tonight will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny but gradually become partly cloudy by the evening hours and mostly cloudy by the overnight hours. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s by the afternoon hours despite a slow increase in cloud coverage. Dew points will remain comfortable. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning. The increasing cloudiness is due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay working its way into the area. We will also see a minor increase in humidity after Tuesday as dew points gradually rise into the 60s.

Wednesday will be on the cloudy side with possible pockets of sunshine mixed in as temperatures rise into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Dew points on Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. With temperatures in the low-80s and dew points hovering in the low-60s, it may feel ever so slightly humid through the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies will stick around as showers move in through the late night and overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with on and off scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-80s with dew points in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s, giving us the slightest amount of humidity once again. Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue to stay on the cloudier side as temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Dew points will be the highest throughout Friday afternoon as they range in the low to mid-60s, making us feel a hint of humidity through the day. Due to the cloudy skies and minor humidity in the area, isolated showers are possible throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will become partly cloudy by Saturday afternoon and mostly sunny by the late afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s through the weekend with dew points in the low to mid-60s. The mix of cloudy skies and minor humidity on Saturday may bring isolated to scattered showers to the area at times, with a few isolated showers possible on Sunday before gradual clearing takes place.

Next week will be a tad sunnier as we are looking at partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-70s through the first half of the week with dew points ranging from the mid-50s to the upper-60s. This could lead to some isolated pop-up showers possible throughout the start of next week.

