Truck drivers to be honored for Truck Driver Appreciation Week

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota non-profit is thanking truck drivers for all they do as part of Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Eden Prairie based company, C. H. Robinson, will be at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today for their inaugural Truck Stop Appreciation event.

There will be free food, drinks and prizes.

Organizers say $100,000 in giveaways will go directly to truck drivers in recognition of the 100,000 miles on average they travel every year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.