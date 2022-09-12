Warm with plenty of sunshine

Your Photos
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High pressure will bring dry, pleasant weather for most of the upcoming week. High temperatures will be above average - in the low 80s - with temperatures and humidity increasing ever so slightly throughout the week. By late this week into the weekend, a series of weak systems will bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, I certainly wouldn’t worry. As of now it looks like rain will be widely scattered and there will still be plenty of sunshine.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Smoke from western wildfires in the upper levels of the atmosphere will cause it to be hazy at times. Tonight will be clear with a light breeze. Temps will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures and humidity will slowly and gradually climb through the week. By Thursday, highs will reach the low to mid 80s, with the dew point climbing into the low 60s.

Our overall weather pattern will become a bit more active by Thursday and that will continue through the weekend as several fairly weak systems move across our region. Some of this will actually be fueled by the remnants of Kay, the tropical storm that impacted California and the southwestern US earlier this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Thursday into Thursday night, with a little better chance of scattered showers or even an isolated thunderstorm Friday and Friday night and again on Saturday into Saturday night. That said, I certainly don’t think this weekend will be a wash. Rain will be scattered with the best chances coming at night and into the morning hours. Stay tuned... We will be keeping a close eye on the weekend and we’ll have updates as we get closer.

