Warming trend continues, rain late week

Another few sunny days before rain returns
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Today we continued to see sunshine and saw steadily rising temperatures, and we will continue to warm up as the week continues.

Tonight will be a bit chilly with partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 46 degrees. Light winds will come from the East around 3mph.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 73 degrees. Rain will remain to our east in Wisconsin.

We can expect this trend to continue early this week, with increasing temperatures reaching the 80s mid-week. With these increasing temperatures, we will also have increasing rain chances. As of now, Thursday and Thursday evening will be our next chance of rain.

