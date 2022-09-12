Warming trend continues, rain late week

Today we continued to see sunshine and saw steadily rising temperatures, and we will continue to warm up as the week continues.

Tonight will be a bit chilly with partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 46 degrees. Light winds will come from the East around 3mph.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 73 degrees. Rain will remain to our east in Wisconsin.

We can expect this trend to continue early this week, with increasing temperatures reaching the 80s mid-week. With these increasing temperatures, we will also have increasing rain chances. As of now, Thursday and Thursday evening will be our next chance of rain.

