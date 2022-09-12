Xcel Energy and Minnesota DEED holding program info meeting
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is looking for applicants for the Xcel Energy Power Up Program.
Xcel Energy is investing millions into the program in hopes of getting a skilled workforce for contractors working on a solar project in Becker, Minnesota.
The company is seeking employees in energy-related construction occupations and will offer training...an informative meeting takes place this Thursday.
Those wishing to join can find a link on the Department of Employment and Economic Development Competitive Grants and Contracts webpage.
