16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.

The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m.

State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided with the teenager’s vehicle.

The girl was airlifted from the scene and has since succumbed to her injuries.

According to the incident report, alcohol was not involved.

State Patrol says more information will be released at 1 p.m. today.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.