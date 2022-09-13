Your Photos
Authorities involved in standoff in Redwood Falls

FILE - Multiple law enforcement agencies are still involved in a standoff with a person who barricaded themselves in a residence in Redwood Falls.(KLTV)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are still involved in a standoff with a person who barricaded themselves in a residence in Redwood Falls.

The incident prompted the Redwood Falls Police Department to block off access points around the 1100 block of South Halvorson St.

The street was initially blocked off around 7 a.m. Tuesday and has remained locked down since the incident began.

Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes. Authorities say residents in the area are also advised not to walk the neighborhood or attempt to speak with officers in the area, as it will distract them from their duties.

Authorities say the incident is still ongoing. KEYC News Now will have more information as it becomes available.

