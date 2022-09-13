Your Photos
Bend of the River Festival hits Mankato this weekend

Country music is in full gear in Mankato this weekend.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Country music is in full gear in Mankato this weekend.

The Bend of the River Festival is an all-day festival held at Blakeslee Stadium Saturday.

There will be a cornhole tournament, food, and live music featuring headliner and CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen.

Also performing is New Female Artist Nominee, Priscilla Block, Jason Nix, and IV Play.

Proceeds from the festival will help raise money for local athletics and activities programs.

”That’s what I really want to do here in Mankato. We can do concerts anywhere in the state, we’re good at it, we have a good team, but I want to make sure there’s a philanthropic tie to everything we do, and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Visit the Bend of the River Festival’s website for tickets and more information.

