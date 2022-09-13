GoFundMe set up for Makhi Nave’s funeral expenses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A GoFundMe has been set-up to assist with funeral expenses for 20-year-old Makhi Nave.

Nave went missing over the weekend and his body was recovered yesterday in Mankato.

Friends of the family set a goal of $15,000 for Nave’s burial and to help pay bills while the family grieves.

Those wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page.

