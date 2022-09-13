GoFundMe set up for Makhi Nave’s funeral expenses
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A GoFundMe has been set-up to assist with funeral expenses for 20-year-old Makhi Nave.
Nave went missing over the weekend and his body was recovered yesterday in Mankato.
Friends of the family set a goal of $15,000 for Nave’s burial and to help pay bills while the family grieves.
Those wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page.
