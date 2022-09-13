Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Reynolds awards $26.6 million in grants to 23 projects

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and help Iowans find child care options through their employer.

The Child Care Business Incentive Grant was established so that businesses could build on-site care centers or partner with child care providers.

“Iowa businesses know that access to quality child care is a major factor in employees’ ability to work,” Gov. Reynolds said. “These awards will support and incentivize employer investment in child care resources on-site or through community partnerships and strengthen our efforts to provide high-quality child care throughout the state of Iowa.”

The grant will award 19 projects with $25.9 million to address infrastructure projects, while 4 projects will receive $603,433 to support agreements between businesses and local centers that create new child care slots.

“Not only do today’s awards help employers create or expand child care for existing workers, but they also enhance their ability to be successful in attracting and retaining new employees,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Our focus moving forward must remain on addressing these specific types of barriers to provide options for families and create an environment where the local workforce can thrive.”

Applications are now being accepted at IowaGrants.gov. Applications are due by 11:59 a.m. on October 17, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Friends of the family set a goal of $15,000 for Makhi Nave’s burial and to help pay bills while...
GoFundMe set up for Makhi Nave’s funeral expenses
Thomas Knapp has been found guilty of first degree murder.
Knapp convicted of first degree murder
Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe goal of $15,000 for Makhi Nave’s burial and to help pay...
GoFundMe set up for Makhi Nave’s funeral expenses