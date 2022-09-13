Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister’s fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides.

When the UTVs were full of mud after their ride, the men jumped into the lake to clean off, but one jump in the lake led to something much more serious.

“We were jumping off the end of the dock and I just couldn’t. Once I hit the bottom, I came up and could not move,” Logan Nesset recalled.

Logan Nesset’s brother, Maison, was there when it happened.

“We had just seen him kind of floating there and one of our friends said ‘Logan, quit messing around,’ and kind of gave him a shove, and he just started to float like a dead fish in the water per se,” Maison said.

It was then that Maison pulled his brother out of the water and tried to get some air into him.

“Me, being a first responder for just over 10 years, it was a hard, hard deal to be on the other end of things and making the call to get rescue out there,” Maison stated.

That day, Logan broke his C5 and C6 vertebra in his neck.

Since that day, Logan has been in rehab at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he has been working on gaining back his mobility, starting small, and working on getting life back to as normal as possible.

“I think we are starting to realize that you still can do a lot of things even when you have an injury like this,” Logan’s fiancée Jadyn Nelson-Spies said.

Day to day, between the hospital visits, comes the rehabilitation, where Logan went from a point where his family was unsure if he would breathe normally again to regaining movement in his arms and wrists in just a few short weeks.

One of the biggest motivators for Logan has been his family, who have been visiting him in the hospital and helping lift his spirits through every step of the process.

“We have a two-year-old and an eight-month-old at home that I loved playing around with and roughhousing with, and we are getting married soon, so pretty much that I want to get back to doing as much as I can,” Logan Nesset said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support Logan and his family. More information on the campaign is available here.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.