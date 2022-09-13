Your Photos
Man killed by falling tree in Renville County

FILE - A Renville County man was killed Tuesday morning after a tree had fallen on him.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRYVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning after a tree had fallen on him.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived to discover a male on the ground near several downed trees. A further investigation revealed that the deceased male was cutting down several trees in a grove on a rural farm site when a large branch connected to another tree broke off and struck the man.

The victim reportedly was wearing head, eye, and ear protection.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by medical personnel, but the man ultimately died.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

