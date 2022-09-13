Your Photos
Multiple cities receive assistance to help develop transportation plans

Thirteen Minnesota cities including New Ulm, Jackson and Marshall will be receiving support from MnDOT for the purpose of developing transportation projects.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT
The support is through a $400,000 Planning Assistance contract that connects communities with consultants that analyze and identify ways to support existing transportation infrastructure.

The city of New Ulm will be developing a community-wide active transportation plan focused on improving safety for people walking and biking with a focus towards elderly residents and those with low income.

Both Jackson and Marshall are currently looking to build a master plan that focuses on area county and state parks.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

