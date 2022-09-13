Multiple cities receive assistance to help develop transportation plans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Thirteen Minnesota cities including New Ulm, Jackson and Marshall will be receiving support from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the purpose of developing transportation projects.

The support is through a $400,000 Planning Assistance contract that connects communities with consultants that analyze and identify ways to support existing transportation infrastructure.

The city of New Ulm will be developing a community-wide active transportation plan focused on improving safety for people walking and biking with a focus towards elderly residents and those with low income.

Both Jackson and Marshall are currently looking to build a master plan that focuses on area county and state parks.

