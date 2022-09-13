Nicollet County Community Night coming to St. Peter

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter will be holding a community night to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse.

Wednesday’s event is organized by Nicollet County’s recently formed Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates Committee and will feature free food and an appearance from mental health speaker Cory Greenwood.

The committee says that they hope the event will shine a light on resources available to the community, especially those resources that may be newer or lesser known.

”We’re letting the community know that we’re here to help support them and give them resources. We’ll have a variety of vendors there that will, counseling Minnesota services, Beyond Brink, and other services that are focused more on substance treatment too,” said organizer Derrek Harju.

The event will take place Wednesday at St. Peter High School starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.