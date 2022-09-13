Your Photos
Redwood Falls standoff ends, suspect taken into custody

A suspect is taken into custody following a standoff in Redwood Falls, Minn., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.(Macy Maras | KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood Falls say a standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded individual has come to an end.

The Redwood Falls Police Department said in a release that the incident initially began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of East 2nd Street, where a female victim told officers the suspect allegedly assaulted her and left prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

An additional investigation revealed the suspect, who is identified as 32-year-old Christopher William Heuer of Marshall, may be armed with two firearms. Heuer also had outstanding arrest warrants from two other counties.

Officers say they were able to track Heuer to an apartment on the 1100 block of South Halvorson St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were able to make contact with Heuer by phone, but Heuer refused to exit the residence. The Brown/Lyon/Redwood/Renville Emergency Response Unit was activated shortly after to assist with the situation.

Negotiators spent several hours attempting to convince Heuer to exit the residence without any success.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, several gas munitions were launched into the residence. Soon after, Heuer exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

KEYC News Now will have more information as it becomes available.

