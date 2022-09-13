Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Survey finds people prefer taking pictures of pets over loved ones

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO (KEYC) - A new survey finds some people favor taking pictures of their pets rather than of their loved ones.

Market research company One Poll surveyed 2,000 pet owners.

They found that 1/3 of pet owners have more photos of their furry friends than of humans on their phones.

27% of participants say they have more photos of their children.

The figure was even lower when they were asked about photos of their spouse or partners.

The survey also found that the average pet owner snaps more than 400 pictures of their pets every year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

Meet Sean Benz
Meet Sean Benz
Meet Sean Benz
Meet Sean Benz
Survey finds people prefer taking pictures of pets over loved ones
Getting kids involved in the kitchen
Getting kids involved in the kitchen