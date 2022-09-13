Survey finds people prefer taking pictures of pets over loved ones

NORTH MANKATO (KEYC) - A new survey finds some people favor taking pictures of their pets rather than of their loved ones.

Market research company One Poll surveyed 2,000 pet owners.

They found that 1/3 of pet owners have more photos of their furry friends than of humans on their phones.

27% of participants say they have more photos of their children.

The figure was even lower when they were asked about photos of their spouse or partners.

The survey also found that the average pet owner snaps more than 400 pictures of their pets every year.

