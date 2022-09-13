Warm and hazy; rain chances return later this week

Warm, hazy weather will continue for the next couple of days, with temperatures and humidity gradually increasing through Thursday. The heat and moisture will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms later this week as several relatively weak, fast-moving systems slide across our region. While there could be scattered rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch or more through the weekend, severe weather is not expected.

The rest of this afternoon will be warm and hazy with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest will continue to create hazy conditions through tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the low 80s. That trend will continue into Thursday as highs climb into the mid 80s.

Our first system will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. It’s just a slight chance for southern Minnesota, with a better chance of rain to our north across central and northern Minnesota. We have a much better chance of rain with our next system that rolls through Thursday night into Friday morning. This one will have the potential to bring scattered rainfall amounts of a quarter inch or more.

That general pattern will continue this weekend, but as of right now I don’t think the weekend will be a wash. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely at times this weekend, but there should still be plenty of dry time. It’s still a little early to get specific with the timing of these little systems, but as of right now it looks like a good chunk of the rain will happen at night and early in the morning. That should leave us with a decent amount of sunshine during the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. We all like to play outside too, so the weather team will be keeping a very close eye on the weekend forecast and will have lots of updates as we get closer.

