Wildfire smoke returns to the area ahead of increasing clouds, rain chances

Wildfire smoke from the active fires out west will return to the area in the skies ahead of end of the week cloudy skies and rain chances.

Today will be mostly sunny but the skies will not be blue, instead they will have a milky white color to them due to wildfire smoke returning to the area. The current weather pattern with the jet stream, which is an area several miles above the surface of the earth that experiences very fast moving/strong winds. The jet stream is always part of the weather pattern, it can be found across the globe in both hemispheres, and has a huge influence on the current/day to day weather patterns across the globe. The jet stream today will go through the northwest, and then through portions of Minnesota, which is what will be responsible for bringing the smoke into the area. As of this morning, the air quality in Minnesota is still considered good. We will continue to monitor the air quality throughout the day. Temperatures may not reach the low-80s due to the smoky skies, instead, we are looking at highs in the upper-70s with light winds this afternoon. Tonight, the hazy skies will stick around as skies become partly cloudy and temperatures drop to a low of 56 by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be on the cloudier side with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s by the afternoon hours with pockets of sunshine possible. Winds will increase, becoming breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Despite the increase in cloud coverage, we should remain on the dry side as showers and thunderstorms aren’t expected in the area until Thursday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures rising into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies will stick around through the overnight hours as minor isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms move into the area overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue to be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible across the area. Showers won’t last all day, nor will they be consistent throughout the day. This means we will see periods of dry conditions with periods of light showers and periods of heavier showers throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours. Rain chances will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with more rain chances mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-70s throughout Saturday afternoon. Sunday we will see less cloud coverage with only isolated rain chances possible. Temperatures will hover around the 80-degree mark through the afternoon hours as skies gradually become mostly clear by the late night and overnight hours.

Next week we see partly cloudy skies for most of the week as temperatures hover in the low-80s for the first half of the week. By the middle to end of the week, temperatures will dip into the low to mid-70s as rain chances return Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

