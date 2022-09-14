Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fairmont reaches preliminary affordable housing agreement

The city of Fairmont has reached a preliminary agreement to develop more affordable housing units.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont has reached a preliminary agreement to develop more affordable housing units.

The agreement involves converting four vacant lots into five, then building a twin home on each lot.

The city originally purchased the lots from the Fairmont School District, and the new agreement with the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership would send $80,000 to the district for the lots.

The city says that the development of the lots will go a long way in solving Fairmont’s ongoing housing crisis.

”We have a desperate need for housing, so we’re really excited to get this preliminary development agreement approved and to keep working and moving forward with the developer to get housing in the community,” Fairmont City Administrator Cathy Reynolds said.

Fairmont will hold an open house regarding the developments on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

All Seasons Arena in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato shopping All Seasons Arena upgrades
Mankato shopping All Seasons Arena upgrades
Fairmont reaches preliminary affordable housing agreement
Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident
Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident