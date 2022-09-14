Your Photos
Goats help clear area of invasive plants ahead of Mankato Pow Wow

Ahead of this year’s Mankato Pow Wow, the city of Mankato released more than 30 goats to clear up several acres of land.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ahead of this year’s Mankato Pow Wow, the city of Mankato has released more than 30 goats to clear up several acres of land.

The goats helped get rid of buckthorn, which is considered an invasive plant, in Land of Memories Park.

Having the goats help clear the buckthorn is a natural way to remove this plant on land that is sacred to the Dakota People.

