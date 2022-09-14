Great West Casualty Company shows trucker appreciation with goodie bag giveaway

SALIX, IA (KTIV) - This week is Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and on Wednesday, one organization showed their appreciation for local drivers.

Members of the Great West Casualty Company visited the weigh station off of I-29 south in Salix, Iowa, to hand out free goodie bags to passing trucks.

It’s something Great West has done for decades. The goodie bags include a bag lunch, cooler, atlas, and a thank you note.

Great West’s Underwriting Manager says it’s important to support truck drivers, especially considering the drivers support them every day.

“Great West Casualty serves the trucking industry,” said Trent Johnson, Underwriting Manager at Great West. “We only insure trucks, so it’s very important to show our appreciation for the people that keep us in business.”

The event actually took place over two days.

Tuesday, Great West gave away goodie bags at a weigh station in Jefferson, South Dakota. By the time it had ended at 4 pm today, organizers estimated they had given away over 600 goodie bags.

