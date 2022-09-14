Habitat for Humanity, St. Peter students partner up to build homes

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity continues its partnership with St. Peter High School to build homes for the community.

This will be the twenty-fifth year Habitat for Humanity has partnered with the high school’s Building Trades Program to promote affordable housing.

Habitat provides the building materials and the students build the home under the guidance of their teacher.

The collaboration allows for high schoolers to get hands on building experience and an opportunity to participate on a project that has a lifelong impact on the community.

