Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Immersive reality experience helps train future law enforcement officers

Iowa Lakes Community College criminal justice students now have the use of an advanced virtual...
Iowa Lakes Community College criminal justice students now have the use of an advanced virtual reality simulator to practice real life police situations.(Iowa Lakes Community College)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A new way of practicing officer-based scenarios is being offered to the criminal justice students at Iowa Lakes Community College.

The college has recently acquired the Apex Officer program which offers students a realistic and immersive virtual reality law enforcement training simulator.

“We identified VR simulations as something that would benefit the Criminal Justice program about five years ago, but the technology wasn’t where we wanted it to be. Now, the technology has advanced considerably and we’re very excited to be able to offer the Apex Office program to our students. This technology will allow students to practice and hone their skills in a safe, virtual environment before they ever step into a real-life scenario,” explained Chris Gerstbrein, Criminal Justice Program co-coordinator and professor.

With the Apex Officer program, students enter a virtual world with virtual suspects, virtual tools, and virtual scenarios, including everything from routine traffic stops to active shooter situations, all controlled by the instructor in a safe, controlled virtual environment.

Students wear a backpack computer hooked to a VR headset, headphones, and a tool belt featuring standard tools police officers have in the field, including a pistol, taser, AR-15, pepper spray, and a baton. The equipment then communicates with devices set up around the room’s perimeter.

Once geared up, students are placed in different environments, like parks or bars, with different officer-involved scenarios where the instructor plays the suspect to ensure fluid and realistic real-time responses.

“The instructor has complete control of the experience. We can control the scenario length and the suspect’s actions and words based entirely on what the student does in the interaction. This control is a huge advantage because responding to a mental health crisis or de-escalating a situation can take a long time. Students will learn how their reactions affect different situations with different suspects. This system allows us to introduce principles of crisis intervention and de-escalation that is not possible with other systems,” said Gerstbrein.

The Apex Officer program will allow students to practice realistic scenarios learning how to use the correct language and demeanor to reduce the potential for higher levels of force being used to subdue subjects.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

A NWHL logo is seen on a goal during the first period of the NWHL Isobel Cup championship game...
Nashville Predators hire 1st female scout Ronda Engelhardt
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Fundraiser for teen who killed her alleged rapist reaches goal of $150,000 in less than 24 hours
Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Minnesota Renaissance Festival continues into October
KEYC is excited to announce our new partnership with Minnesota State Athletics, as the new...
KEYC to broadcast Maverick Hockey games
The $37 million project includes a private loop track that can accommodate five unit trains....
BV County rail grant under DOT consideration