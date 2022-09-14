Your Photos
KEYC to broadcast Maverick Hockey games

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maverick Hockey fans, pay attention!

KEYC is excited to announce our new partnership with Minnesota State Athletics, as the new broadcast partner for Maverick Hockey!

Home games will appear live on one of KEYC’s many channels in high def. The games will be free, over the air, for anyone in our viewing area.

The first home game, the Mavericks take on in-state rival University of Minnesota, Sat. Oct. 8, and you can watch that game live.

Go to KEYC.com/mavericks for additional information on how to find the games and to check out the schedule for all home games this season.

KEYC is proud to support Minnesota state university athletics and all Maverick sports teams through our new ‘Maverick insider’ program.

There you’ll find game coverage, coaches interviews and other Maverick sports stories, each Thursday in our 5 p.m. news on KEYC.

