Mankato East’s undefeated mark stays alive with win over Mayo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team moves to a perfect 7-0 on the season after defeating Rochester Mayo 4-2 at Kennedy Elementary on Tuesday.

The Cougars saw a pair of goals from seniors Mckenzie Keller and Ella Heuttl to claim the victory. East has now outscored opponents by a 30-5 margin through seven games thus far.

Next up, the Cougars travel East for a meeting with Faribault on Thursday at 7 p.m.

