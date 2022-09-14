Mankato East’s undefeated mark stays alive with win over Mayo
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team moves to a perfect 7-0 on the season after defeating Rochester Mayo 4-2 at Kennedy Elementary on Tuesday.
The Cougars saw a pair of goals from seniors Mckenzie Keller and Ella Heuttl to claim the victory. East has now outscored opponents by a 30-5 margin through seven games thus far.
Next up, the Cougars travel East for a meeting with Faribault on Thursday at 7 p.m.
